Parkland Pictures Takes World Rights On Supernatural Horror ‘Shepherd’

EXCLUSIVE: Parkland Pictures has picked up worldwide sales rights to Shepherd, Russell Owen’s supernatural horror. Sister company Parkland Entertainment has also acquired UK distribution through its new imprint, the genre-focused Darkland Distribution.

The movie stars Tom Hughes (Victoria), Greta Scacchi (The Player), Kate Dickie (The Witch) and Gaia Weiss (Vikings) in the story of a widower who attempts suicide after the suspicious death of his adulterous wife. He’s distracted by a bizarre advertisement for a shepherd, working alone on a remote island off the west coast of Scotland. He grabs the chance to run away from his troubles and reflect. But the island has other ideas.

Russell Owen said, “Although not my first feature, I see Shepherd as my debut, using my own style and voice in long-form for the first time. A simple narrative structure of one man, one island, one secret, it lent myself, the cast and crew the scope to create a deeper, darker and more layered story. Shot in one of the most beautiful, remote and less filmed parts of Britain, using specifically designed location and studio sets, we created a 360 degree, immersive environment to really build a true authenticity in a heightened, nightmarish tale. Shepherd allows its audience to decide for themselves the motivations behind (and the fate of) its protagonist by not giving its true foundations away.”

Andrew Brown, Head of Sales for Parkland Pictures, added, “Shot in the isolated splendour of the Isle of Mull in Scotland, Shepherd immediately immerses the viewer into a fractured world of visceral imagery, provocative soundscapes and utter terror – beware the bump in the night. Russell Owen has proved himself a true talent in the genre and Parkland are thrilled to introduce Shepherd to a global audience”.

Tom Stewart, Director of Distribution for Parkland Entertainment, added, “We’re thrilled to be able to introduce our new genre label Darkland Distribution by showcasing Shepherd. The film features brilliant performances from the cast and clearly shows the exceptional talent of writer-director Russell Owen.”