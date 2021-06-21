Parkland Entertainment Takes UK On Polish Boxing Drama ‘The Champion Of Auschwitz’

EXCLUSIVE: Parkland Entertainment has swooped on UK and Ireland rights to The Champion Of Auschwitz, Maciej Barczzewski’s drama about a boxer who fought for survival inside a Nazi death camp during the Second World War.

Born in Warsaw in 1917, Tadeusz “Teddy” Pietrzykowski was drawn to boxing early, training with well-known coach Feliks Stamm, who is considered the father of Polish boxing. After rising to become a champion boxer, Pietrzykowski was transported to the notorious concentration camp where he was forced to fight for his life.

Leszek Starzynski and Krzysztof Szpetmanski produced the movie. Piotr Glowacki, Jan Szydlowski, and Grzegorz Malecki star. The UK has a large Polish population and films from the country are regularly box office hits in the territory.

Parkland struck the deal with France’s Loco Films. Pic will be released September 3 to coincide with the domestic release in Poland.

“We are thrilled to be bring this powerful true story of incredible human spirit to the UK/Eire audience this September and to be working with the great team over at Loco Films in France,” Parkland Entertainment said in a statement.

“We are delighted to share with Parkland Entertainment the same instant enthusiasm for this powerful feature and to be teaming up with such a strong distributor who will bring The Champion Of Auschwitz to UK/Eire Audience,” added Loco Films in a statement.