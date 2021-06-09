Paramount Developing New Untitled Sci-Fi Pic From Jeff Nichols

EXCLUSIVE: After recently dating his upcoming untitled A Quiet Place project, Paramount Pictures is looking to stay in the Jeff Nichols business as sources tell Deadline they are in development on a new untitled project from the filmmaker that he will write and direct.

Like with so many things related to Nichols, story details are being kept under wraps other then it being described as a new science fiction project. Insiders say it is still early days on the project and that Nichols would still shoot the untitled A Quiet Place pic before this one.

Paramount Motion Picture Group President Emma Watts has been on high on Nichols going all the way back to her days as 20th Century Fox’s President of Production and since taking over the Paramount job, was quick to stay in business with him for the foreseeable future. This is clear on how much they value Nichols when they tapped him to direct the next untitled film in A Quiet Place franchise before the sequel bowed in theaters. That film will still be produced by John John Krasinski, who directed the first two films as well as Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form. Allyson Seeger will executive produce. That film is set to bow on Mar. 31, 2023.

Nichols is repped by