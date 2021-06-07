Paramount+ Sets Summer 2021 Lineup Including ‘Quiet Place 2,’ ‘Paw Patrol’ Movie And More As New Ad-Supported Plan Launches

Paramount+ said Monday that it will significantly expand its content offering to more than 2,500 titles by the end of summer, starting with the exclusive premiere of the sci-fi action film Infinite, which will make its debut June 10. It stars Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor and is directed by Antoine Fuqua.

On August 20, the service will premiere the kid-friendly Paw Patrol: The Movie the same day it hits theaters — a first for the streaming service. Paramount+ will also become the streaming home for A Quiet Place Part II following its theatrical release.

The 2,500-title expansion starts with the introduction of more than 1,000 premium movies this week. For a partial list of those, see below.

The new summer slate and all of the Paramount+ content portfolio are now available to U.S. subscribers at a new low-cost tier of $4.99 and month. The Essential Plan, an all-new ad-supported tier, combines marquee sports, including NFL games and more than 1,600 soccer matches each year, with on-demand entertainment options Including current and upcoming TV shows and movies, as well as breaking news through CBSN (but will no longer include local live CBS station programming). The previously offered limited commercial plan will no longer be available for new users, but existing users will maintain access.

Paramount+ also offers a Premium Plan at $9.99 per month that features commercial-free, on-demand entertainment with 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads; an extended roster of must-watch sports; and live streams of local affiliates in over 200 markets across the U.S.

“The breadth and depth of premium feature films and exclusive series coming to the service further strengthens our position in the market as a premium entertainment destination and, by offering this compelling content portfolio at an all-new low cost, makes us even more accessible to a wide consumer audience,” said Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming.

TITLES AVAILABLE ON PARAMOUNT+ THIS SUMMER

Action and adventure films: “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” “Red Dawn,” “Skyfall,” “The Avengers,” “Gemini Man” and “The Rhythm Section”

Critically acclaimed titles: “Rocketman,” “Judy,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Revolutionary Road,” “71,” “The Soloist,” “The Birdcage,” “The Full Monty” and “Little Women”

Kids’ and family favorites: “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “The Addams Family,” “Wonder Park,” “The Adventures of Tintin” and “Charlotte’s Web”

Horror titles: “Body Cam,” “Saint Maud,” “Crawl,” “Child’s Play,” “Gretel & Hansel,” “Pet Sematary,” “The Prodigy,” “The Haunting,” “Paranormal Activity 3 & 4” and “Arachnophobia”

Comedies: “Like a Boss,” “The Hustle,” “Valley Girl,” “What Men Want,” “Fighting with My Family,” “The Little Hours,” “The Dictator,” “I Love You, Man,” “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa,” “Tropic Thunder,” “No Strings Attached,” “Hello, My Name Is Doris” and “The School of Rock”

Those films will be available to watch along with other iconic titles from fan-favorite franchises currently featured on the service, including Indiana Jones, Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, SpongeBob SquarePants and Jackass.

Paramount+ is available online at ParamountPlus.com; on mobile devices via the Paramount+ app for iOS and Android; and on Android TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, Apple TV channels, Chromecast, Facebook Portal, Fire TV, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation 4, Roku Players, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.