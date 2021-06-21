Paramount+ Programming Leadership Structure Takes Shape, Including Dual Role For Nicole Clemens

ViacomCBS is still putting the finishing touches on the top programming executive team of Paramount+ but some of the key pieces have fallen into place.

As Deadline reported last week, Showtime CEO David Nevins, who also has been leading ViacomCBS’ Content Council, would be overseeing scripted content for the streamer. He would share top entertainment programming responsibilities with two other senior ViacomCBS network executives, MTV Entertainment Group President Chris McCarthy, who would oversee YA/unscripted, and Brian Robbins, President of Kids & Family Entertainment, who would shepherd kids/family programming, we hear. Additionally, CBS Entertainment Group CEO George Cheeks also is expected to take on additional leadership responsibilities involving Paramount+ that could be related to sports and news, sources said.

Paramount Television President Nicole Clemens, who had been approached for a Paramount+ programming job shortly after Julie McNamara stepped down as EVP and Head of Programming for the streamer last month, is expected to get Paramount+ scripted oversight under Nevins, we hear. She is also expected to keep her post as head of Paramount Television, which is one of the main suppliers to Paramount+.

The streamer’s top supplier, CBS Studios, is led by President David Stapf who currently is not eyed for a dual role with Paramount+ responsibilities, according to sources. He will continue to head the major studio, which produces more than 70 series for broadcast, cable and streaming.

The new role for Nevins comes after he stepped back from the CBS Chief Creative Office role following the appointment of Cheeks as CBS Entertainment Group CEO.

As the P+ puzzle takes further shape with these allocated exec roles and responsibilities, there will be additional appointments in the streamer’s hierarchy coming soon too. As things stand right now, with the situation still somewhat fluid, it is still unclear how greenlight power will be split among Nevins, Clemens, McCarthy, Robbins and Tom Ryan, ViacomCBS’ President & CEO, Streaming.

ViacomCBS reps did not respond for request for comment on the latest developments when contacted by Deadline.