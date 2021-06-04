‘Paradise City’: Stephen Dorff & Blake Jenner Also Starring In John Travolta & Bruce Willis Reteam

True Detective star Stephen Dorff and The Edge of Seventeen‘s Blake Jenner have joined the Hawaiian production of Paradise City, which reps John Travolta and Bruce Willis’ first movie since 1994’s Pulp Fiction.

Willis plays renegade bounty hunter, Ryan Swan, who must carve his way through the Hawaiian crime world to wreak vengeance on the kingpin, played by Travolta, who murdered his father. I’m told the project is billed as being similar to Miami Vice but with bounty hunters instead of cops. Thai actress and model Praya Lundberg also stars.

Paradise City is produced by Corey Large, who also stars in the movie and co-wrote with Ed John Drake. BondIt Media Capital is financing with Large’s 308 Enterprises producing. Saban is handling domestic distribution with The Exchange overseeing foreign sales. EPs are Stephen Eads , Johnny Messner, Grady Craig, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor. Brian O’Shea and Nat McCormick of The Exchange, Ruben Islas and Stanley Preschutti of Grandave Capital, Jas Boparai and Sean Patrick O’Reilly of Arcana Studio, and Lee Broda of LB Entertainment are also EPs on Paradise City. Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jon Keeyes of Yale Productions are also EPs on the film.

Dorff is represented by ICM, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Jenner is repped by Atlas Artists and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.