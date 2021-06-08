Mike Fleiss’ Next Entertainment Partners With Paperclip Ltd On ‘Possessions’ Horror Pic From Brent Cote

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Fleiss’ Next Entertainment has partnered with Paperclip Ltd to produce Possessions, a scripted horror feature from writer/director Brent Cote (Tainted).

While The Bachelor franchise creator-EP Fleiss previously produced films within the Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Hostel franchises, Possessions marks his first outing in the horror genre in recent memory. Yeardley Smith and Ben Cornwell’s Paperclip announced today that the film has entered pre-production.

The horror thriller, based on an original concept by Cornwelll, follows a father who moves his 10-year-old son across the country, following the tragic loss of his wife. While running a storage unit facility he purchased sight unseen, he seeks a fresh start. But this new chapter of his life takes a sinister turn as secrets buried behind the metal doors become a parent’s worst nightmare, taking the family down a dark psychological descent where something sinister awaits.

Casting on Possessions is currently underway, with production scheduled to kick off later this summer.

Ben Cornwell, Jordan Foley and Nick Smith of Paperclip Ltd are producing the film, alongside Next Entertainment’s Mike Fleiss. Yeardley Smith is exec producing, with Aaron Fleiss serving as associate producer.

Possessions is said to be the first of three features Paperclip has partnered on with Cote, on the heels of recent features including Alone and Gossamer Folds.

Paperclip Ltd is represented by CAA, Tye Gonser and Metro Public Relations; Fleiss is repped by CAA and Craig Jacobson; Cote is with Ryan Cunningham at Anonymous and Paul Miloknay at Miloknay Weiner.