You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Ups Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney & Jennifer Sharron To Executive Producers

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Film That Lit My Fuse: 'SNL's Pete Davidson
Read the full story

‘Pam & Tommy’: Fred Hechinger To Play Seth Warshavsky In Hulu Limited Series

Fred Hechinger
Stephanie Diani

EXCLUSIVE: News of the World and Fear Street actor Fred Hechinger has joined the cast of the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy in a recurring role.

The series is based on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Written by Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis, Annapurna-produced Pam & Tommy stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the famous celebrity couple.

Hechinger will play Seth Warshavsky, a classic Silicon Valley wonderkind, but with the moral capacity of a used car salesman.

Siegel and DeVincentis executive produce and DeVincentis also serves as showrunner. Craig Gillespie directs and also executive produces with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee via Point Grey;Dave Franco, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug via Anapurna; along with Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers and Sarah Gubbins.

Hechinger’s recent credits include Let Them All Talk, Italian Studies, Fear Street Part 1: 1994 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad