‘Pam & Tommy’: Fred Hechinger To Play Seth Warshavsky In Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: News of the World and Fear Street actor Fred Hechinger has joined the cast of the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy in a recurring role.

The series is based on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Written by Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis, Annapurna-produced Pam & Tommy stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the famous celebrity couple.

Hechinger will play Seth Warshavsky, a classic Silicon Valley wonderkind, but with the moral capacity of a used car salesman.

Siegel and DeVincentis executive produce and DeVincentis also serves as showrunner. Craig Gillespie directs and also executive produces with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee via Point Grey;Dave Franco, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug via Anapurna; along with Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers and Sarah Gubbins.

Hechinger’s recent credits include Let Them All Talk, Italian Studies, Fear Street Part 1: 1994 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666.