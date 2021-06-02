You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Palm Springs’ Director Max Barbakow Signs With CAA

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed writer and director Max Barbakow. Barbakow most recently directed Palm Springs, starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, which broke the record for the largest sale in Sundance history when it was acquired by NEON and Hulu at the 2020 film festival.

Upon its release on Hulu, PALM SPRINGS set a record for most hours watched of a film in its first opening three days in the platform’s history.

His dark comedy short, The Duke, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, won awards at the Hamptons and Reykjavík International Film Festivals, and was shortlisted for a BAFTA Award. He also wrote and directed the 2013’s Mommy, I’m A Bastard!, an autobiographical documentary.

Barbakow continues to be represented by Jim Gillio and Jonathan Sauer at Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern.

