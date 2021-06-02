You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Owen Wilson Movie ‘Secret Headquarters’ To Hit Theaters In Summer 2022

Paramount has set a release date of Aug. 12, 2022, for Secret Headquarters

The movie directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman follows young Charlie Kincaid, who discovers a secret headquarters under his home that seems to belong to a superhero. He shares it with his friends, and they start to believe that his estranged father might have a secret double life. Owen Wilson stars in the Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman production.

Secret Headquarters will share the marquee with an untitled Disney live action movie and Universal’s Billy Eichner comedy Bros on its weekend next year.

Wilson returns on June 9 in the Disney+/Marvel series Loki as Mobius M. Mobius.

