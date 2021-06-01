‘Outlander’: Starz Sets Shortened Season 6 2022 Return, Extended Season 7 For Fantasy Period Drama

Starz has set early 2022 for the long-awaited Season 6 premiere of Outlander. The announcement comes as production winds up this week on the sixth season of the fantasy period drama from executive producer Ronald D. Moore, based on Diana Gabaldon’s book series. Production had been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic; the extended wait for the new season dubbed Droughtlander by many. Starz says the series will return in 2022 with a shortened eight-episode season including a 90-minute premiere episode. Production then will begin on an extended 16-episode Season 7, according to Starz. Both seasons initially were slated for 12 episodes, in line with the previous five seasons. Starz also released some new photos from Season 6 (see above and below).

“We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser’s Ridge,” said Matthew B. Roberts, Outlander showrunner. “Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy.”

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan star as Claire and Jamie Fraser, along with Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin as Brianna and Roger MacKenzie and John Bell as Young Ian.

“We are committed to telling the story fully with gripping and bold storylines in the upcoming eight-episode season that introduces viewers to new characters including Tom, Allan and Malva Christie (Mark Lewis-Jones, Alexander Vlahos and Jessica Reynolds) who create tension on the Ridge,” said Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for Starz. “We can’t wait for viewers to see the exciting sixth season that reflects the Starz #TakeTheLead initiative through unapologetic storytelling and powerful female characters.”

The sixth season of Outlander is based on the sixth book in the Outlander series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. It sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America.

Per the logline: Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care.

Season 7 will be based on the seventh of the eight books in the series, entitled An Echo in the Bone.

The critically praised fifth season of Outlander drew a series high 6.7 million multiplatform viewers per episode, while averaging 5.7 million multiplatform viewers for all five seasons.

Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg executive produce.

Starz

Starz