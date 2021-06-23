‘Outlander’ Star Cesar Domboy Joins Steven Knight Series ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’

EXCLUSIVE: Outlander actor César Domboy has joined the cast of Steven Knight’s (Peaky Blinders) new series SAS: Rogue Heroes in a supporting role.

Filming is ongoing on the starry series, which is led by Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Jack O’Connell (The North Water), Alfie Allen (Game Of Thrones), Sofia Boutella (Modern Love), and Dominic West (The Wire).

The BBC series dramatizes how Britain’s Special Forces unit was formed in the darkest days of World War Two. Produced by Banijay-owned Kudos, the drama centers on Stirling, an eccentric young officer, hospitalized after a training exercise went wrong. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, he creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest, and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines.

Tom Shankland (The Serpent) is directing the six-ep series, which is being produced by Karen Wilson, Martin Haines and Emma Kingsman-Lloyd for Kudos, and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Stephen Smallwood is producer. Banijay Rights is repping the series.

Rising French actor Domboy, known for movies including The Walk, will next be seen in features Eugenie Grandet and Amazon’s first French Original movie Le Bal Des Folles, in which he stars opposite Mélanie Laurent, who also directs.