‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Netflix Teaser: Pogues On The Run As Stakes Escalate At Home

“Back in the G game, baby.”

Netflix has set a July 30 premiere for Season 2 of Outer Banks, its coming-of-age story about the Pogues, a tightknit group of local teens in the titular North Carolina beach vacation spot. Have a look at the first teaser for the 10-episode sophomore run above.

Netflix

After their near-death escape in the first season, John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now on the run — and in over their heads — in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) rapidly escalate at home. The $400 million is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a secret reunite the group for a fresh mission?

‘Knives Out 2’: ‘Outer Banks’ Star Madelyn Cline Joins Daniel Craig In Sequel

“Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before,” creators/executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a joint statement. “We’ve turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one – more mystery, more romance and higher stakes. It’s a full throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride.”