‘Our Kind Of People’: Rhyon Nicole Brown To Co-Star In Fox Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Empire alumna Rhyon Nicole Brown is set as a lead opposite Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, LaToya Luckett and Alana Bright in Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist (Star, Mixed-ish) and executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire, Star).

Written by Gist inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically praised book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years. Our Kind of People follows strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

Brown will play Lauren Dupont, Leah (Luckett) and Raymond’s (Chestnut) daughter, a beautiful and ultra-privileged girl who rules the young social set of The Bluffs and is an established social media influencer. She takes an instant dislike to Angela’s (DaCosta) daughter Nikki (Bright), who has the audacity to call her out for her public rudeness. However, behind the scenes, she is trying to come to terms with her identity as a queer woman of color in her conservative community, and when Nikki discovers her secret, Lauren’s antipathy for the newcomer grows.

A co-production between 20th Television and Fox Entertainment, Our Kind of People is executive produced by Gist and Claire Brown via The Gist of It Productions; Daniels and Marc Velez via Lee Daniels Entertainment; Pam Williams; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell via Propagate; and Montrel McKay.

The role reunites Brown and Daniels who worked together on Empire. Brown had a major recurring role as Maya on the hit Fox music drama series created by Daniels. She also starred in Lifetime movie Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le. Brown is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Cindy Cowan of Cowan Entertainment, Kotheldra Brown and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein and Lezcano.