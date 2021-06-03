‘Our Kind Of People’: LeToya Luckett To Co-Star In Fox Drama Series

Actress and singer-songwriter LeToya Luckett is set as a lead opposite Yaya DaCosta and Morris Chestnut in Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist (Star, Mixed-ish) and executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire, Star).

Written by Gist inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically praised book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years. Our Kind of People follows strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

Luckett will play Leah Franklin-Dupont, a strong, confident, elegant businesswoman, who, along with her husband Raymond (Chestnut), sits at the top of the food chain of the wealthy, long-standing Black elite in Martha’s Vineyard. Leah feels the pressure of her position, and a responsibility to give back to the Black community. But when Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) arrives and starts to shake things up and threaten her family’s legacy, Leah makes it her mission to bar Angela from acceptance into The Bluffs before she tears down everything Leah’s family has built.

A co-production between 20th Television and Fox Entertainment, Our Kind of People is executive produced by Gist and Claire Brown via The Gist of It Productions; Daniels and Marc Velez via Lee Daniels Entertainment; Pam Williams; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell via Propagate; and Montrel McKay.

Luckett is currently in production on the feature Line Sisters for Lifetime. She previously recurred on OWN’s Greenleaf for three seasons, and also appeared in recurring roles in Fox’s Rosewood and HBO’s Ballers.

Luckett was an original member of R&B girl group Destiny’s Child, performing with the group for seven years and earning two Grammy Awards for the single “Say My Name.” Her 2006 debut album on Capital Records, LeToya, topped the Billboard 200 chart and was certified platinum. Her second studio album Back 2 Life was released in May 2017 on eOne. Luckett is repped by ICM Partners and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson + Christopher, LLP.