‘Our Kind Of People’: Lance Gross Joins Fox Drama As Series Regular

Hawaii Five-0‘s Lance Gross has joined the cast of Fox’s Our Kind of People as a series regular. The upcoming drama comes from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels and stars Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and LeToya Luckett.

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically praised book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series written by Gist takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years. Our Kind of People follows strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside down and shake up this community forever.

Gross joins the series as Tyrique Freeman, a smooth, handsome man with an edge, who was born into modest circumstances but made a fortune in construction and has gained acceptance in The Bluffs. When Angela confronts Leah (Luckett) at her stuffy fundraiser, Tyrique rallies to help her and her Aunt Piggy save face. The sizzling chemistry between him and Angela is immediately obvious, but he warns the straightforward Angela that she has to play the game if she wants entry into the elite Black community, and he offers to help in any way he can.

Cast members also include Joe Morton, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Alana Bright and Kyle Bary.

A co-production between 20th Television and Fox Entertainment, Our Kind of People is executive produced by Gist and Claire Brown via The Gist of It Productions; Daniels and Marc Velez via Lee Daniels Entertainment; Pam Williams; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell via Propagate; and Montrel McKay.

In addition to appearing as Lincoln on Hawaii Five-0, Gross has appeared on Fox’s Star and Sleepy Hollow, CBS’ MacGyver and Amazon’s Too Old to Die Young. The House of Payne actor won four NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on the Tyler Perry show.

Additional credits include Temptation, the Steel Magnolias remake, Our Family Wedding and Royal Pains. He is repped by Gersh, Goodmanagement and Meyer & Downs.