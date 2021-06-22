‘Our Kind Of People’: Kyle Bary Joins Fox Drama As Series Regular

Fox’s Our Kind of People expands its cast with the addition of Ginny & Georgia alum Kyle Bary. He will take on a series regular role in the series from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels and will act alongside Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and LeToya Luckett.

Written by Gist inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically praised book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years. Our Kind of People follows strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

Bary will take on Quincy Dupont, Leah (Luckett) and Raymond’s (Chestnut) son and Lauren’s (Brown) fraternal twin, He is an athletic and charming youth who has also been raised in wealth and privilege, but is much more down-to-earth and approachable than his spoiled sister. Quincy is a brilliant basketball player, but when he finally approaches his father about joining a NBA prep camp over the summer, his ambitions are dismissed. He is being pressured to join the family business whether he likes it or not — and he doesn’t like it.

Cast members also include Joe Morton, Rhyon Nicole Brown and Alana Bright.

A co-production between 20th Television and Fox Entertainment, Our Kind of People is executive produced by Gist and Claire Brown via The Gist of It Productions; Daniels and Marc Velez via Lee Daniels Entertainment; Pam Williams; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell via Propagate; and Montrel McKay.

Bary’s credits include roles in TV series Bull, Giving Me Life, The Oath and Blacker. In 2018 he participated in New York City’s ABC Discovers Showcase. He recently appeared in Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia and will act in Beauty, written by Lena Waithe and directed by Andrew Dosunmu.

He is repped by CESD, Brillstein Entertainment Partners & Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.