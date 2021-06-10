‘Our Kind Of People’: Joe Morton To Co-Star In Fox Drama Series

Emmy-winning actor Joe Morton (Scandal) is set as a lead opposite Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and LaToya Luckett in Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist (Star, Mixed-ish) and executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire, Star).

Written by Gist inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically praised book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years. Our Kind of People follows strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

Morton will play Teddy Franklin, Leah’s (Luckett) father, who is “smooth as butter, smart as a whip.” He was born into money and grew his family’s sanitation company into one of the largest holding companies in the world. He accomplished his present wealth and status by being more rapacious and manipulative than anyone else in the business. When Leah takes him to task for buying out Black properties for pennies on the dollar, he has no apologies to make, and reminds her where her current wealth and privilege came from. He has an arcane connection to Angela’s (DaCosta) past that may soon come to light.

Cast also includes Alana Bright and Rhyon Nicole Brown.

A co-production between 20th Television and Fox Entertainment, Our Kind of People is executive produced by Gist and Claire Brown via The Gist of It Productions; Daniels and Marc Velez via Lee Daniels Entertainment; Pam Williams; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell via Propagate; and Montrel McKay.

Morton earned a best guest actor Emmy for role as Rowan Pope in Shonda Rhimes’ ABC drama series Scandal. He recently starred as Reverend Arthur Finer on CBS series God Friended Me and recurred on Netflix’s The Politician. On the film side, he appeared in the DC superhero hit features Batman V. Superman and Justice League as well as Legendary’s Godzilla. Morton is repped by Vanguard Management Group, TalentWorks and Nina Shaw at Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.