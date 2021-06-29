Skip to main content
‘Our Kind Of People’: Debbi Morgan Joins Fox Drama Series As Recurring

Debbi Morgan
Kent Ballard

Emmy and NAACP Award-winner Debbi Morgan (Power, Ghost) is set for a major recurring role opposite Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and Joe Morgan in Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist (Star, Mixed-ish) and executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire, Star).

Written by Gist inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically praised book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years. Our Kind of People follows strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

Morgan will play Patricia Williams, aka Aunt Piggy, Angela’s (DaCosta) aunt, who moves with Angela and her teenage daughter Nikki (newcomer Alana Bright) to Martha’s Vineyard. A real character, saucy and uninhibited, she’s working class and makes no bones about it, but she has a lot of common sense when it comes to giving good advice to the sometimes overwhelmed Angela. Piggy is also hiding a few secrets of her own, including a connection to Oak Bluffs from many years ago.

LeToya Luckett, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Lance Gross and Kyle Barry also star.

A co-production between 20th Television and Fox Entertainment, Our Kind of People is executive produced by Gist and Claire Brown via The Gist of It Productions; Daniels and Marc Velez via Lee Daniels Entertainment; Pam Williams; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell via Propagate; and Montrel McKay.

Morgan is known for her recurring roles in the Starz series Power and Ghost, Netflix’s The Defenders, Sextuplets and BET’s The Quad, Tales and Bigger. Her role as Angie Baxter-Hubbard on All My Children earned her two Daytime Emmy nominations and a win for Best Supporting Actress in 1989. On the big screen, she won an Independent Spirit Award for her work in Eve’s Bayou, opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Lynn Whitfield. She’s repped by PH Entertainment Group.

