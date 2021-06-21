‘Our Flag Means Death’: Rory Kinnear, Kristian Nairn & Vico Ortiz Among Six Cast In HBO Max Period Pirate Comedy

HBO Max has found more pirates for its upcoming period comedy Our Flag Means Death.

The series, which comes from Taika Waititi, David Jenkins, Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted, is adding Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Nathan Foad (Bloods), Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), Con O’Neill (The Batman) and Vico Ortiz (Vida) as series regulars.

Nairn plays Wee John Feeney, Foad is Lucius, Kayo plays Oluwande, Kinnear stars as both Captain Nigel Badminton and Chauncey Badminton, O’Neill is Izzy and Ortiz is set as Bonifacia.

The series, which stars Rhys Darby and Waititi, based loosely on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate in the early 18th century.

Bonnet was a moderately wealthy land owner who later turned to a life of crime as a pirate. He bought a sailing vessel, named it Revenge and traveled with his paid crew along the Eastern Seaboard of what is now the United States, capturing other vessels and burning other Barbadian ships.

Darby plays Bonnet, while Waititi, who is also directing the pilot episode and will exec produce, will play Blackbeard, history’s most feared and revered pirate.

Created by Jenkins, who also serves as showrunner, Basch and Halsted also EP.

