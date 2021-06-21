‘Peaky Blinders’ & ‘Halo’ Director Otto Bathurst Signs Up For Stone Village, BlackBox ‘Frankenstein’ Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Peaky Blinders, Halo, and Robin Hood director Otto Bathurst has signed up to helm and co-produce Stone Village Television and BlackBox Multimedia’s latest adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

Bathurst will co-produce the premium TV series through his One Big Picture banner, the production company he co-founded with Toby Leslie in 2017. The company is attached to Showtime and Paramount+’s $200 million venture to reimagine gaming franchise Halo for television.

The Frankenstein project was first announced earlier this year. Penned by Bradley McManus (Bodyguard of Lies) and set in pre-Victorian Europe, it focuses on the behaviors and obsessions of a scientist exploring the fine thread between life and death.

Bathurst said: “We are inspired by this opportunity to take a really deep dive into the original text and deliver the arrestingly relevant truth that Shelley has so powerfully embedded in this incredible story. To be able to deliver a modern and true version of this ever-more-pertinent tale is an undertaking that we are extremely excited by.”

Bathurst and One Big Picture’s attachment was negotiated by Michael Schenkman at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher LLP; Scott Seidel at WME; and Anthony Mestriner at Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.