Open Road & Financier Sculptor Media Board U.S. Marshal Spec ‘The Delivered’ By In-Demand Scribe Harrison Query

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation financier Sculptor Media has come on board to finance and produce spec feature The Delivered by in-demand screenwriter Harrison Query.

Sculptor’s frequent distribution partner Open Road has taken U.S. rights and plans to release the drama-thriller theatrically after fast-tracking production, which is earmarked for Q4, 2021.

In the vein of Hell or High Water and No Country for Old Men, The Delivered follows a U.S. Marshal who risks everything to save his convict brother from execution.

The partners have set rising indie film director Jamie M. Dagg (Sweet Virginia) to direct. Sculptor Media’s Warren Goz and Eric Gold are producing alongside Scott Glassgold and his Ground Control Entertainment banner.

The Delivered follows a series of high-profile sales for Query and Glassgold as collaborators. In the last year the duo sold My Wife and I Bought a Ranch to Netflix in a seven-figure deal and followed that up with the spec sale of Delilah, written by Query and Tommy Wallach, to Sony’s Screen Gems. Separately, Query sold Heads Of State to Amazon Studios with Idris Elba and John Cena attached to star.

Dagg’s 2017 Tribeca pic Sweet Virginia starred Jon Bernthal, Christopher Abbott and Imogen Poots.

Producer Warren Goz said: “We have long admired Jamie’s talent and are excited to finally work with him. We are excited to be part of Jamie’s vision in bringing Harrison’s action driven story to life. We are looking forward to working on this project with Ground Control and, of course our partners at Open Road on the distribution side.”

Sculptor’s recent projects include The Marksman, starring Liam Neeson, which was released by Open Road. In the works are Gerard Butler pic Copshop and Sean Penn project Black Flies, both of which will also go through Open Road.

Raven Capital Management acquired Open Road in 2018 and relaunched the theatrical film distributor with former head Tom Ortenberg at the helm. Releases have included Honest Thief, The Marksman and After We Collided.

Harrison Query is represented by Verve and Ground Control. Jamie Dagg is represented by WME. Scott Glassgold is represented by Verve and Ashley Silver.