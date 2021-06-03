One Community Acquires ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ By ‘The Kite Runner’ Author Khaled Hosseini For Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: One Community has closed a deal for The Kite Runner author Khaled Hosseini to adapt his 2007 novel A Thousand Splendid Suns into a limited series. The book has sold 17 million copies in 130 countries in 56 languages. Run by Scott Budnick, One Community is a social impact producer/financier whose first movie was the Michael B. Jordan-starrer Just Mercy, with Respect: The Aretha Franklin Story coming behind it this fall.

A Thousand Splendid Suns chronicles 30 years of Afghan history through a female lens, exploring the impact of war through a story of friendship and the triumph of love. This is the first property for One Community, who called the novel “one of the most beautifully written books I’ve read. It’s a powerful look at Afghanistan’s recent history, but also a deeply moving, hopeful and inspiring love story, and we are thrilled to be working with Khaled to bring it from page to screen.”

As a screenwriter Khaled previously wrote the pilot for Airport Weekend, the story of Becca Heller, the young lawyer who assembled the army of legal aid lawyers who stormed U.S. airports to help arriving foreigners within hours of Trump declaring the Muslim ban. That project is being exec-produced by Beau Willimon and Dan Fogelman.

Khaled’s deal was negotiated by Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein & Selz and Hotchkiss Daily & Associates.