‘On Call’: Ben Watkins Set As Showrunner Of Dick Wolf IMDb TV Drama, Elliot Wolf Boards As EP

On Call, the half-hour cop drama from Dick Wolf for IMDb TV has found its leader.

Hand of God creator Ben Watkins is to serve as showrunner and exec producer with Elliot Wolf, who exec produced Parker Posey-fronted scripted podcast series Hunted, joining as EP.

It comes after Deadline revealed last month that the Amazon-owned free streaming service had ordered the half-hour drama to series.

The show follows a pair of police officers on patrol in Long Beach, CA. Each episode will track the duo as they respond to a new radio call, arriving on the scene to resolve an incident.

The series comes from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television as well as digital studio ATTN:. On Call marks Wolf’s first official streaming order.

Watkins was recently an exec producer on Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told and worked on series including Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Burn Notice.

Dick Wolf, Derek Haas and Peter Jankowski will also executive produce, alongside ATTN:’s Matthew Segal and Taye Shuayb.

On Call will be shot on location in Southern California.

“Everything old is new again. In 1958 there were 40 half-hour dramas and five one-hour dramas on television. Five years later, the numbers were basically reversed. This is the perfect time to revive the half-hour format. It’s television popcorn. You can watch six episodes during a three-hour binge. And with new streaming services like IMDb TV, On Call is a perfect match,” said executive producer Dick Wolf.

“Elliot and I look forward to creating a series that doesn’t shy away from reflecting the complexities of policing today, while also highlighting the power of mentorship between a veteran and rookie officer,” said Watkins.

“Through focusing on the day-to-day trials of these officers, we’re looking forward to exploring topical issues and challenges impacting society,” added Elliot Wolf.

“Dick Wolf is an expert storyteller and the visionary behind TV’s most iconic, gripping and beloved shows. We are proud to be the home of his first streaming series and first half-hour drama. With the dynamic perspective of showrunner Ben Watkins at the helm, we look forward to delivering a compelling series in a fresh format that grapples with real-life issues,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, Co-Heads of Content and Programming, IMDb TV.