‘Cruel Summer’ Star Olivia Holt Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Holt, who currently stars in Freeform’s hit series Cruel Summer, has signed with WME for representation. The agency plans to expand the actress-singer’s interests across film, TV, music, branding, fashion, digital, philanthropy and more.

Holt, whose acting credits include Freeform’s Marvel series Cloak & Dagger, plays Kate Wallis in Cruel Summer, which received a Season 2 renewal just before its Season 1 finale earlier this month. The psychological thriller follows two young women: Kate, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. The story is set over three summers and told through shifting points of view.

Cruel Summer, created by Bert V. Royal and executive produced by Jessica Biel, is Freeform’s most-watched series ever and was the No. 1 new cable drama of the year in the women 18-34 demo.

Holt, who earlier in her career starred in Disney XD’s Kickin’ It and Disney Channel’s I Didn’t Do It, is also is prepping for a release of her new album this year with the first single hitting radio soon. She also has been the global face of Neutrogena.

She continues to be represented by Management 360, Pulse Management for music and Morris Yorn.