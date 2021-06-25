Olivia DeJonge Joins HBO Max’s True-Crime Series ‘The Staircase’

Olivia DeJonge (The Society) has joined the cast of The Staircase, HBO Max’s limited series drama adaptation based on the true-crime docuseries. She joins previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey, Sophie Turner, and Dane DeHaan.

The eight-episode series from Christine director Antonio Campos and American Crime Story writer Maggie Cohn explores the life of Michael Peterson (Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Collette).

DeJonge will play Caitlin Atwater, Kathleen Peterson’s biological daughter.

The series is based on the docuseries and various books and reports on the case of Michael Peterson, who was convicted in 2003 of murdering Kathleen two years earlier. The charge was reduced to manslaughter in 2017, and Peterson subsequently was released from prison. He had claimed his wife died after falling down the stairs at their home after consuming alcohol and Valium, but an autopsy concluded she died from multiple injuries, including blows to the back of her head with a blunt object.

Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s docuseries premiered in 2004 and was released on Netflix as a 13-episode series in 2018.

The Staircase is written and executive produced by Campos and Cohn, who also serve as showrunners. The series is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna TV.

DeJonge was a regular on Netflix’s YA drama The Society and recently wrapped filming her role as Priscilla Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Untitled Elvis Musical for Warner Bros. Her other movie credits include The Visit, Sisterhood of the Night, Undertow and Stray Dolls. Her TV credits also include Will and Hiding.

She is repped by CAA and Independent Management Company.