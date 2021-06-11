‘Now And Then’: Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal & More Round Out Cast For Apple TV+ Bilingual Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: AppleTV+’s bilingual thriller series Now and Then has added to its cast Jorge Lopez (Elite), Alicia Jaziz (Ingobernable, Vantage Point), Dario Yazbek Bernal (New Order, The House of Flowers), Alicia Sanz (El Cid, #RealityHigh), Jack Duarte (Orisha, Rebelde, Ingobernable) and Miranda de la Serna (Before Opening Night) .

The Spanish and English series hails from Bambú Producciones and creators Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira, the team behind the Spanish series Velvet, Cable Girls and Gran Hotel. Gideon Raff (The Spy, Homeland) will executive produce and direct the first two episodes.

Set in Miami, Now and Then explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

Lopez joins as as Alejandro, a dedicated and athletic young man with a bright future. He’s the glue that holds his group of friends together and always does what is expected without thinking of his own happiness.

Jziz will appear as Young Ana, a younger version of Ana (Marina de Tavira), a smart and ambitious woman who put her political career on hold to support her husband’s.

Yazbek Bernal plays Young Pedro, a younger version of Pedro (José María Yazpik), a complex politician married to Ana, he feels entangled in a life that doesn’t belong to him.

Sanz will take on Young Sofia, a younger version of Sofia (Maribel Verdú), a strong self-made lawyer who’s life took an unexpected turn 20 years ago and is now hiding too many secrets.

Duarte appears as Young Marcos, a younger version of Marcos (Manolo Cardona), a passionate surgeon who sacrificed his dreams for his family and friends.

de la Serna plays Young Daniela, a younger version of Daniela (Soledad Villamil), an introspective artist who constantly struggles to overcome a traumatic event from her past.

Campos and Fernández-Valdés will serve as showrunners, and the series will be written by Neira and Campos with their team. Bambú Producciones will produce the series for Apple TV+.

