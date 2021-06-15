‘The Nightingale’ Star Aisling Franciosi To Lead Horror ‘Stopmotion’, Wild Bunch Launches Sales — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale) is set to take the lead role in elevated horror film Stopmotion, which Wild Bunch International is launching ahead of the Cannes market.

Franciosi, also known for starring in TV series Black Narcissus and The Fall, will play Ella Blake, a stop-motion animator struggling to control her demons after the loss of her overbearing mother, who embarks upon the creation of a film that becomes the battleground for her sanity. As Ella’s mind starts to fracture, the characters in her project take on a life of their own.

The psychological horror will mark the feature debut of short film director Robert Morgan. Morgan, who scripted alongside Robin King, previously directed BAFTA and Sundance-nominated short Bobby Yeah.

Producers are Alain de la Mata (The Owners) and Christopher Granier-Deferre (Lady Macbeth) for London-based production company BlueLight. The project is being supported by the BFI. A start date has yet to be revealed.

Irish Film & TV Award winner Franciosi is currently in production on three movies: Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Rothko, in which she will star as Kate Rothko; Netflix’s Untitled Sandra Bullock/Nora Fingscheidt Project (which is in post-production); and A24 drama God’s Creatures.

The in-demand Irish-Italian actress’s lauded big screen breakout came on 2018 drama-horror The Nightingale which played at festivals including Venice and Sundance and scored six Australian Academy Awards.

Wild Bunch’s Cannes Film Festival lineup includes Flag Day, Where Is Anne Frank and Casablanca Beats.

Franciosi is repped by WME, United Agents and Barry Littman at Hansen Jacobson, et al.