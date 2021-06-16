‘Night Court’: Lacretta Joins NBC Sequel Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Lacretta is set as a series regular in NBC’s half-hour pilot Night Court, a follow-up to the classic legal comedy series that’s headlined and executive produced by Melissa Rauch, with the original series’ John Larroquette reprising his Emmy-winning role.

Written/executive produced by Dan Rubin based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette).

Lacretta will play Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous, the court’s bailiff, who takes her job very seriously. Big-hearted, intense and not big on boundaries, Gurgs is easily riled up and fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. She lives with multiple large dogs in a small Bay Ridge apartment.

In the original series, Richard Moll played bailiff Nostradamus “Bull” Shannon. The series featured three female bailiffs in various seasons played by Selma Diamond (Seasons 1-3), Florence Halop (Season 3) and Marsha Warfield (Seasons 4-9)

In addition to Rauch and Larroquette, Lacretta joins previously cast Ana Villafañe who plays an ADA.

Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via their After January production company; Larroquette is a producer. After January produces in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

This marks the first series-regular role for Lacretta, who has guest starred on Law & Order, 30 Rock, and Broad City. In features, she was seen in Second Act. Her stage credits include the national tour of Book of Mormon, Disaster! The Musical on Broadway and Avenue Q off-Broadway. She is repped by DDO Artists Agency.