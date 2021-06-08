‘Night Court’: Ana Villafañe Joins NBC Sequel Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Ana Villafañe (Younger) is set as a series regular in NBC’s half-hour pilot Night Court, a follow-up to the classic legal comedy series which is headlined and executive produced by The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch, with the original series’ John Larroquette reprising his Emmy-winning role.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written/executive produced by Dan Rubin based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette).

Villafañe will play Monica, the court’s assistant district attorney. Type A, superficial and tightly wound. Monica sees the night court as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. She’s above this place and all the people in it, but it’s a good way to get some courtroom experience under her belt. It’s all part of her plan to land a job at one of the big firms. Thirty will be here before she knows it and if she’s not wildly successful by then…well it’s best not to think about it.

Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via their After January production company; Larroquette is a producer. After January produces in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Actress-singer Villafañe is recurring on the final season of Younger, which streams on Paramount+. Before that she recurred on two NBC/Uni TV series, drama New Amsterdam and comedy Sunnyside. On stage, Villafañe originated the role of Gloria Estefan in the Broadway production of On Your Fee” and starred throughout the musical’s entire 2014-2017 run, winning the 2015 Theatre World Award for Best Actress. She later starred as Nina Rosario in the Kennedy Center’s 2018 production of In the Heights and made her off-Broadway debut in MCC’s Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties in 2018. She is a two-time Drama League Award nominee for On Your Feet and Collective Rage. Villafañe is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.