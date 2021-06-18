‘Army Of The Dead’ Occupies Top Spot On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart

From left: Dave Bautisa, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Samantha Win, Colin Jones, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Ana De La Reguera in ‘Army of the Dead’

Zack Snyder’s Las Vegas-set zombie heist movie Army of the Dead was the clear winner in U.S. streaming for the week of May 17 to 23, according to Nielsen.

With an audience that was 60% male, the action outing easily won the week with 913 million minutes of streaming. It went on Netflix after a one-week run in about 600 theaters, the most ambitious launch yet of a pure streaming title. The theatrical run grossed less than $800,000, according to industry reports, which was far lower than forecasts. Netflix has said it was a strong performer globally, with an estimated 72 million views in its first four weeks on the service.

About 18% of those who watched eight-episode superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy also watched Army, Nielsen said. Based on a Netflix-owned Millarworld property, Jupiter’s Legacy has been reconceived as an anthology, effectively canceling the original show. Its first season plunged from No. 1 in its debut week to 10th place in the current week, behind holdover The Woman in the Window.

The Handmaid’s Tale, which just wrapped its fourth season, collected 516 million minutes of viewing, a decline from the prior week. The Hulu series was the only non-Netflix entry in the top 10.

In its U.S. ranking, Nielsen measures only streams via a TV screen, meaning mobile viewing is not counted. The company measures Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu, releasing the numbers after nearly a month-long delay, by arrangement with the streaming providers.

Here is the full top 10:

Army of the Dead – film, 913 million minutes of viewing

NCIS – 353 episodes, 690M min.

Startup – 31 eps., 657M min.

Criminal Minds – 310 eps., 644M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 374 eps., 575M min.

Cocomelon – 9 eps., 517M min.

The Handmaid’s Tale – 42 eps., 516M min.

Who Killed Sara – 18 eps., 500M min.

The Woman in the Window – film, 456M min.

Jupiter’s Legacy – 8 eps., 405M min.