Fox & Bento Box Enter NFT Market With Blockchain Creative Labs

Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment, its animation studio behind Bob’s Burgers and The Great North, are diving into the NFT pool.

They are launching Blockchain Creative Labs, a business and creative unit to provide content creators, IP owners and advertising partners end-to-end blockchain computer ecosystem solutions to build, launch, manage and sell Non-Fungible Token content and experiences, and fungible tokens, as well as digital goods and assets.

Fox and Bento Box also have formed a $100 million creator fund that will be managed by Blockchain Creative Labs to identify growth opportunities in the NFT space.

Based in Los Angeles, Blockchain Creative Labs will operate under the Fox Entertainment banner. Scott Greenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Bento Box Entertainment, will serve as CEO of Blockchain Creative Labs and be responsible for overseeing the unit and the newly formed content fund.

“The emergence of blockchain technology has given birth to a new marketplace that is a natural extension of Bento Box’s talents — one that allows the team to support, elevate and reward innovators and artists in new and creatively exciting ways,” said Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment. “Our new company, Blockchain Creative Labs, also under Scott and Bento Box, will help shape and grow the fast-evolving world of creatively-led digital goods and tokens,”

At its upfront presentation presentation last month, Fox announced that Blockchain Creative Labs will launch a dedicated digital marketplace for Dan Harmon’s upcoming animated comedy Krapopolis, marking the first animated series to be curated entirely on the blockchain.