New York Emmy Nominations: Local Telemundo & ABC Affiliates Lead Field

Start spreadin’ the news: The nominations are in for the 64th annual New York Emmy Awards.

Telemundo’s WNJU and ABC’s WABC lead the way with 52 and 50 noms, respectively — a healthy lead over the CW affiliate WPIX with 40 and MSG Network and YES Network with 37 apiece.

Read the full list of nominations from the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences here.

No date and venue has been selected for the 2021 awards gala, but NY NATAS said it will likely take place in late September.

Adobe

Spanning more than 180 categories, this year’s NY Emmy eligibility period was extended amid pandemic disruptions. Programs must have aired from September 1, 2019, to December 31, 2020.

Last year’s NY Emmys were handed out virtually on April 25 after the ceremony was canceled as the nation began to deal with Covid-19.

Watch on Deadline

Local news personalities Virginia Huie, Sandy Kenyon, Jessica Moore and Marvin Scott — who also is the New York NATAS Awards Chair — revealed today’s noms from WABC’s Live! with Kelly and Ryan studio.

The NY Emmy nominations come five days after NATAS handed out its 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, First Lady Jill Biden Pay Tribute To Alex Trebek At Daytime Emmys; Regis Philbin, Larry King Also Honored