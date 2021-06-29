New York Comedy Festival Returns In November After Skipped Year

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Caroline Hirsch, the founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival, Tuesday announced the event’s return November 8-14.

Hirsch’s comedy club Carolines on Broadway produces the event which was canceled in 2020 for the first time in 17 years due to public health and safety concerns related to Covid-19. It will feature more than 150 shows featuring more than 200 comedians from around the world, podcast stars and late-night hosts. The lineup will be announced in August. A key focus of this year’s festival is to shine a much needed spotlight on small venues that have been hit the hardest this past year.

“We’re thrilled to be able to reunite fans with their favorite comedians again as New York City continues on the road to recovery,” said Hirsch.

“Our venue partners across the city have suffered tremendously over the last year, and so this year, we are committed to helping to bring them the business and patronage that they need, welcoming fans from across the country for a long-awaited week of laughter and unrivaled entertainment.”

“The comeback of New York City’s iconic comedy scene is no joke,” said de Blasio. “With the New York Comedy Festival back, clubs and comics across the city are being lifted up and celebrated. That’s something to smile about.”

Launched in 2004, the NYCF presenting the comedy industry’s biggest stars on New York City’s most prestigious and iconic stages including the Apollo Thater, the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall, Carolines on Broadway, Madison Square Garden and Town Hall.

Previous performers have included Judd Apatow, Hannibal Buress, Bill Burr, Margaret Cho, Billy Crystal, Larry David, Ricky Gervais, Kathy Griffin, Kevin Hart, John Leguizamo, Norm Macdonald, Bill Maher, Tig Notaro, Nick Offerman, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes. Many others have performed in Stand Up for Heroes, an offshoot the festival launched with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to honor the nation’s impacted veterans and their families.