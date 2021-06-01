New Hollywood Podcast: ‘Pose’ Creator Steven Canals Gives Trailblazing FX Drama The Send-Off It Deserves

June 6 marks the series finale of Pose, a drama that enlightened the masses about 1980s and ’90s ballroom culture in New York that served as a haven of family and love for the LGBTQIA+ community — specifically for trans people of color. The finale aligns with the kickoff of Pride Month, and for Steven Canals, who created the series alongside Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, this is an end of a groundbreaking era of television and the start of a career destined to flourish.

For three seasons, Pose has put shine on the impact and influence ballroom culture has had on the masses. Deeper than that, it chronicled the history of the HIV and AIDS epidemic, tackled gender identity and the experiences of queer people of color that often go unseen and unheard. With a cast that includes Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Billy Porter, Indya Moore, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Charlayne Woodard, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllón Burnside and Sandra Bernhard, Pose at its heart is a family drama, and gave a voice to the voiceless.

For the big series finale after three seasons, Canals took the reins as director and co-wrote it — and it will have you grabbing the tissues. He stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about his Pose journey, the finale, what’s next for him and, of course, his love for Mariah Carey.

Listen to the episode below.