‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2 Gets Netflix Premiere Date

If you’re thinking, “Never have I ever waited so long for a show’s new season,” read on.

Netflix has set a July 15 premiere date for Season 2 of Never Have I Ever, the coming-of-age comedy starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from creator Mindy Kaling. Check out some photos from the upcoming sophomore run above and below.

Never Have I Ever centers on the complicated life of Devi (Ramakrishnan), a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. She’s an overachieving high school sophomore with a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. The new season will see Devi continuing to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young also star, along with Season 2 newcomer Megan Suri. Among those set to recur on the show are Common, Tyler Alvarez, Utkarsh Ambudkar and P.J. Byrne.

‘Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Inks With ICM Partners

Netflix said the series’ cast and creators will be coming together to host a “fan-focused trailer event” on June 17 that will feature games, a fan Q&A and teaser clips — all leading up to the 8 p.m. PT premiere of the Season 2 trailer.