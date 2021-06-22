Netflix Expands Childrens Animation Slate With ‘A Tale Dark & Grimm,’ ‘Dogs In Space’ & ‘Super Giant Robot Brothers’

Netflix will expand its children’s animation programming slate with the addition of A Tale Dark & Grimm, Dogs In Space and Super Giant Robot Brothers.

The first in the trio of animated series is A Tale Dark & Grimm, based on the best-selling book by Adam Gidwitz. The series follows Hansel and Gretel as they

run away from home to find better parents…or at least ones who won’t chop off their heads! As Hansel and Gretel leave their own story and venture through other classic Grimm fairy tales, unexpected narrators’ guide us through their encounters with witches, warlocks, dragons and even the devil himself.

The series, which features Raini Rodriguez, Andre Robinson, Nicole Byer and Adam Lambert, is produced in partnership with Boat Rocker Studios in association with Novo Media Group and Astro-Nomical Entertainment. Animation services by Boat Rocker’s Jam Filled Entertainment.

Executive producers are David Henrie, James Henrie, Bug Hall, Bog Higgins, Jon Rutherford and Doug Langdale. Simon Otto serves as executive producer and supervising director. A Tale Dark & Grimm comes to Netflix this fall.

From Jeremiah Cortez, Dogs In Space is set in the not-so-distant future were genetically enhanced dogs are sent across the universe in search of a new home

for the human race. It’s a giant cosmic game of fetch, as the canines seek a planet that will save humanity and – more importantly – let them return to their beloved owners. The voice cast touts Haley Joel Osment, Sarah Chalke, Kimiko Glenn, Chris Parnell, David Lopez, Debra Wilson and William Jackson Harper.

Cortez executive produces alongside Adam Henry and Atomic Cartoons’ Jennifer Twiner McCarron, Matthew Berkowitz and Kristin Cummings. The series is produced in partnership with Atomic Cartoons. Dogs In Space will launch on Netflix this fall.

Lastly, Super Giant Robot Brothers comes from Victor Maldonado and Alfredo Torres. The action-comedy animated series follows two giant robots who discover they are brothers, as they help defend Earth from the forces of intergalactic evil.

Tommy Blanca executive producers and serves as showrunner. Jared Mass and Steve O’Brien from Reel FX Originals will executive produce with Maldonado and Torres. Oscar-winning Brave director Mark Andrews helms the series, which will land at Netflix in 2022.

“Comedy comes in many flavors and we are excited to add a few new ones to the menu at Netflix,” said Megan Casey, Director, Original Animation. “From a character comedy about dogs on a very unusual space mission by first-time creator Jeremiah Cortez, to a dark comedic take on fairy tales based on the wildly popular book A Tale Dark & Grimm by Adam Gidwitz, to a giant robot buddy comedy from Victor Maldonado and Alfredo Torres,

we are thrilled to give kids and families all over the world more reasons to laugh.”

The three series joins the Netflix children animation slate including City of Ghosts, Kid Cosmic, Centaurworld and Scientist among others.