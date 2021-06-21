Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, Lizzo To Topline Global TED Conference In Monterey

Netflix chief marketing officer Bozoma Saint John, along with Grammy-winning singer Lizzo and filmmaker-comedian Pardis Parker will explore “The Case For Optimism” — the theme of the Global TED Conference, which is returning to Monterey, CA, and back in-person in August.

The event was virtual last year, like most others that weren’t canceled outright by the pandemic. Organizers said the upcoming series of talks will focus “on building a brighter future for everyone, celebrating the clear-eyed and the bold of heart, those who don’t shy away from the most intractable-seeming problems but rather step toward them to make the case that, even now, hope is possible.”

Saint John oversees global marketing at streaming giant Netflix. She was previously head of global consumer marketing at Apple Music and iTunes, chief brand officer at Uber, and CMO at Endeavor.

Related Story How 'The Queen's Gambit' Composer Carlos Rafael Rivera Approached The Challenge Of Scoring The Traditionally Silent Game Of Chess

Lizzo is a three-time Grammy-winning singer and musician best known for her platinum-selling album Cuz I Love You, her platinum single “Juice,” her 3x platinum single “Good As Hell” and her 5x platinum single “Truth Hurts” — the the longest-running no. 1 single by a solo female rap artist in history.

Parker is the creator and star of Comedy Central’s Mideast Minute, co-creator of NBC’s Unciviland and writes satirical commentary on race and culture.

Other speakers include Google SVP AI Jeff Dean, Song Exploder host and creator Hrishikesh Hirway, NASA molecular paleobiologist Betül Kaçar, New York Times bestselling author Ian Kerner, former Wikipedia CEO Katherine Maher, former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith, quantum astrochemist Clara Sousa-Silva and MIT cognitive neuroscientist Li-Huei Tsai.

The TED concept surfaced in 1984 as a conference to examine the convergence of technology, entertainment and design and has become a global phenomenon though its popular Ted Talks. Lasting 18 minutes or less, today they cover pretty much all topics in over 100 languages. They are recorded at TED conferences, shared online and viewed or listened to more than 3 billion times annually.

The conference was held in Monterey from 1984-2008.