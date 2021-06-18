Netflix Gabrielle Union Romantic Comedy Feature ‘The Perfect Find’ Adds Gina Torres

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
EXCLUSIVE: 9-1-1: Lone Star and Westworld actress Gina Torres has boarded the Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers Netflix romantic comedy feature The Perfect Find

I hear she’ll be stepping in for Niecy Nash who has departed the project due to a scheduling conflict.

The Leigh Davenport and Numa Perrier scripted movie, based on the Tia Williams novel, follows a 40-year-old woman with everything on the line: Her high-stakes career, ticking biological clock, bank account as she risks it all for an intensely lusty secret romance with the one person who could destroy her comeback. Perrier also directs.

Producers are Tommy Oliver and Codie Elaine Oliver for Confluential Films; Union for I’ll Have Another; Jeff Morrone; and Glendon Palmer for AGC Studios. EPs are Stuart Ford, Linda McDonough, and Miguel Palos for AGC Studios; Holly Shakoor Fleischer for I’ll Have Another; Mel Jones for Confluential Films; and Davenport.

Torres stars as Tommy Vega on 9-1-1: Lone Star and also starred on ABC’s The Catch, NBC’s Hannibal, USA’s Suits and Firefly and its feature movie Serenity as well as the Matrix franchise movies.

She is repped by Framework Entertainment, Realm Talent, and Schreck Rose Dapello and Adams.

