Netflix Lands Worldwide Rights To Sci-Fi Sequel ‘Code 8: Part II’

Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos announced today as part of his keynote speech at Banff World Media Festival that the streamer is taking global rights to Canadian sci-fi movie Code 8: Part II.

It’s the streamer’s first original Canadian English-language feature acquisition.

Deadline first reported on the casting of the sequel with Robbie Amell (Upload) and Stephen Amell (Arrow) reprising their roles from the first film.

In Part 2, after witnessing the murder of her brother and subsequent cover up, a teenage girl with abnormal abilities seeks the help of an ex-con (Robbie Amell) and his former partner-in-crime (Stephen Amell). Together, they face a unit of corrupt police officers who deploy advanced robotic technology to prevent themselves from being exposed.

Collective Pictures produces a movie directed by Jeff Chan and written by Chris Paré and Jeff Chan, Sherren Lee and Jesse LaVercombe.

Watch on Deadline

EPs are XYZ Films. Producers are Chan, Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell and Paré.

The pic will shoot in Canada and drop on Netflix this year.

Code 8 raised $2.5 million from more than 35K backers through Indiegogo, making it the second-largest crowdfunded original film of all time. It set the record for the highest-grossing day-and-date release for Elevation Pictures in Canada and for Vertical Entertainment in the U.S. Upon the film’s release, Deadline reported that a shortform series adaptation was in the works at the now-defunct Quibi.