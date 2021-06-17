Demián Bichir & More Board Jonás Cuarón’s ‘Chupa’ Feature At Netflix

Jonás Cuarón’s feature Chupa has added Oscar nominee Demián Bichir, Dominic Mariche, Adriel Manzano and Isabella Patron in principal roles.

The pic follows a teenage Alex (Mariche), who while visiting his family in Mexico, gains an unlikely companion when he discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa’s shed. In order to save the mythical creature, Alex and his cousins (Manzano and Patron) must embark on the adventure of a lifetime. Cuarón and Tim Sexton wrote the most recent screenplay based on an original script by Marcus Rinehart, Sean Kennedy Moore and Joe Barnathan.

Said Cuarón, “Demián, Dominic, Adriel and Isabella all bring a genuineness to the characters they play. Growing up in both Mexico and the US, I’m fortunate to have my own life experiences to inspire the stories that I tell. It’s even more special to have found a cast that is able to lend an additional layer of authenticity to Chupa.”

The movie is part of 26th Street Pictures first look deal at Netflix. 26th’s Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe are producing. EPs are G. Mac Brown and Brendan Bellomo.

Columbus said, “A story is only as good as the actors who can make it come to life. Demián is an acclaimed actor and after an extensive search, we’re thrilled with the true talent we’ve found in Adriel, Isabela and Dominic, all of whom lend heart and authenticity to their roles. We can’t wait for people around the world to meet them and see just how special they make this film.”

Bichir’s feature credits include Land, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Midnight Sky, The Hateful Eight and Alien: Covenant. He received a 2012 Best Actor Oscar nomination for his turn in A Better Life. He is repped by CAA.

Mariche starred on such TV shows as The Good Doctor, See and Are You Afraid of the Dark?. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Premiere Talent Management.