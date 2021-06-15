NENT Group’s Viaplay Original ‘Honour’ Returning For Third Season

EXCLUSIVE: Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) is set to debut a third season of its female-led crime drama series Honour on its Viaplay streaming service in 2022. Filming is set to start this autumn.

One of the most viewed Viaplay Originals so far, the drama has already been sold in 60 territories worldwide with four remakes in development.

A terrorist act connected to the Incel (‘involuntarily celibate’) subculture is the opener to the new season of Honour, in which the four partners of Stockholm law firm Heder (Honour) face unprecedented personal risks and ethical dilemmas. Their commitment to defending women’s rights and society’s most exploited people is stronger than ever but can their ideals survive.

Nordic talents returning for the series as leads and exec producers include Alexandra Rapaport (Gåsmamman), Eva Röse (Locked Down), Anja Lundqvist (Together) and Julia Dufvenius (Modus). Director will be Joakim Eliasson and producer is Bigster. All seasons are distributed globally by Eccho Rights.

The show is based on an idea by Sofia Helin (The Bridge), developed by Rapaport, Röse, Lundqvist and Dufvenius.

Alexandra Rapaport said: ”I’m so proud and expectant ahead of our third season, which will be incredibly exciting. Our show clearly responds to a need and audiences have overwhelmed us with love, so we’ll do everything to live up to the trust we’ve received from Viaplay and the viewers and make a real kickass season.”

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer commented: “What began as a personal project for some of Sweden’s leading actresses is now a Nordic and international success story that is more relevant than ever. Honour is top-class entertainment and more – we’ve heard from viewers who have felt able to report harassment after seeing the show. Renewing for a third season feels both exciting and urgent.”

NENT is due to premiere at least 40 original productions in 2021.