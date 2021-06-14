Skip to main content
‘Toy Story 3’ Director Lee Unkrich Talks “Joy” And “Incredible Honor” Of Working With The Late Ned Beatty

'Toy Story 3'
Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Across the worlds of Hollywood, media, politics and even sports, the praises for actor Ned Beatty were universal.

The Oscar nominee, known for turns in NetworkDeliverance and much more, passed away at his home today, aged 83, of natural causes.

Among the most recent to respond to news of his death was director Lee Unkrich, who cast the actor as the villanous Lots-O’-Huggin’ Bear in 2010’s Toy Story 3. “Just heard that Ned Beatty passed away in his sleep. It was a joy and and an incredible honor to work with him,” Unkrich tweeted. “Thanks, Ned, for bringing Lotso to life — both his good side and his not-so-good side. We’ll miss you.”

Of course, there were also many other fans, friends and film geeks who took to social media to offer their remembrances of a kind man who transformed every role into something special.

Along the way, Beatty created some of the most memorable work in Hollywood over the last 50 years, dating as far back as a 1955 part in TV’s long-running Gunsmoke up to his unforgettable film debut in 1972’s Deliverance. 

During his career journey, he more than earned his title as “The busiest actor in Hollywood,” doing multiple projects each year for film, television and the stage.

We will update with more reactions to Beatty’s passing as they come in.

