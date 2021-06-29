Neal Moritz’ Original Film Acquires Macmillan Hedges Spec ‘Relay’ Through Paramount Discretionary Fund

EXCLUSIVE: Neal Moritz’s Original Film has acquired Relay, a spec screenplay by Macmillan Hedges in a competitive bidding situation. The details of the script are being kept under wraps but is described as a big Sci Fi tentpole. It was bought through Original’s Paramount deal discretionary fund.

Hedges is currently rewriting his original script Tilt for Netflix and Chernin Productions. Hedges’ Black List script Cosmic Sunday is separately being packaged by Original Films and his Black List script Searchers is being developed by Josh McLaughlin.

Hedges is represented by Gersh, Management 360 and Andre Des Rochers at Granderson/Des Roches.