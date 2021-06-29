Neal McDonough To Produce & Star In Dominic Scott Kay’s Debut Film ‘Drops Of Jupiter’

EXCLUSIVE: Neal McDonough (Captain America: The First Avenger, American Horror Story) has signed on to star in Dominic Scott Kay’s debut feature Drops of Jupiter.

The film, penned by Kay during quarantine, examines the deep connection between a blind boy named Lion (Kay) and an Australian girl with hemophilia named Eloise, watching as the pair live vicariously through each other’s perspectives.

In the “romantic psychological fantasy,” which is said to blur the lines between reality and imagination, McDonough will play Dia, the king of a world known as Tara. The actor will also produce the pic alongside his wife, Ruvé McDonough.

McDonough and Kay previously worked together as actors on Steven Spielberg’s 2002 feature Minority Report, as well as Red Stone, one of the the first SAG movies to enter production following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Knowing Dominic for as long as we have, we could not be more excited or blessed to partake on this journey together,” said Ruvé and McDonough in a joint statement. “We are so proud to be producing a script like this and are really looking forward to watching these words come to life on screen. It is going to be a magical journey for all of us!”

Boasting a career spanning more than three decades, McDonough’s film credits include Sonic the Hedgehog, RED 2, Captain America: The First Avenger, Flags of Our Fathers and more. On the TV side, he has appeared in American Horror Story, Van Helsing, The 100, Project Blue Book, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Altered Carbon, Suits, Yellowstone, Arrow, Justified and Desperate Housewives, among other series.

McDonough is represented by Matt Luber at Luber Roklin Entertainment and Buchwald; Kay is repped by DSK Motion Picture Studios and WME.