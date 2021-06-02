‘NCIS: LA’: Gerald McRaney Upped To Series Regular For Season 13 Of CBS Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Gerald McRaney, who has recurred on NCIS: Los Angeles since 2014, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming 13th season of the CBS drama series.

McRaney plays retired Adm. Hollis Kilbride, who advises and counsels the Los Angeles division of the NCIS Special Projects unit during their undercover operations.

Courtesy of Artists & Representatives

“When you have an actor of Gerald McRaney’s caliber, you do everything you can to make sure you get him as often as possible,” executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said. “Admiral Kilbride has been an esteemed part of our universe for seven years now and we look forward to viewers seeing him come in and shake up our NCIS: LA world.”

NCIS: LA is a drama about the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals, who pose a threat to the nation’s security.

McRaney’s promotion follows the exit of two longtime series regulars: Renée Felice Smith, who played Intelligence agent Nell Jones, and Barrett Foa, who portrayed tech consultant Eric Beale.

Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi and Caleb Castille star in the series.

Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military and Kyle Harimoto executive produce. NCIS: LA is produced by CBS Studios.

McRaney won a guest actor Emmy for his role as Dr. Nathan Katowski on NBC’s drama series This Is Us. He’s also known for his role as villain George Hearst in Deadwood and starring on all eight seasons of Simon & Simon. He most recently starred as family patriarch Eugene Monreaux opposite Kim Cattrall in the Fox series Filthy Rich. McRaney is repped by Artists & Representatives.