‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Tori Anderson & Kian Talan To Co-Star In CBS Spinoff

EXCLUSIVE: Tori Anderson (No Tomorrow) and Kian Talan (Brainchild) are set as series regulars opposite Vanessa Lachey in the upcoming CBS drama series NCIS: Hawai’i, the first installment in the NCIS franchise with a female character at the center.

Created/executive produced by NCIS: New Orleans executive producers/showrunner Christopher Silber and Jan Nash as well as SEAL Team writer-producer Matt Bosack, NCIS: Hawai’i is set in the Aloha State. It follows Jane Tennant (Lachey) the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor and her team as they balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself.

Anderson will play Kate Whistler, an ambitious agent of the Defense Intelligence Agency intent on climbing the professional ladder. She excels at her work and the politics involved in getting ahead. But despite appearances, Whistler runs deep. There’s more to her story as certain members of the team will learn.

Talan is Alex, Tennant’s oldest child, a 16-year-old who is strong willed and mature beyond his years. He is still struggling to cope with his parents’ divorce and all of the changes that come with it, but at his core he’s a good kid who just might not always make good choices.

In addition to Lachey, Anderson and Talan join previously announced series regulars Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon.

Larry Teng, who has an overall deal with CBS Studios, the studio behind the NCIS franchise, and has directed five episodes of NCIS: LA, will direct and executive produce the opening episode of NCIS: Hawai’i.

Known for her starring role in CW’s No Tomorrow, Anderson also was seen on NBC’s Blindspot in a season-long arc. Other credits include recurring roles on Syfy’s Killjoys and CW’s The LA Complex, as well as a series regular role on Nick Family’s The Other Kingdom. Anderson is repped by APA, Industry Entertainment and Noble Caplan Abrams.

Talan can currently be seen on the Netflix series Brainchild. He previously shot a role in the independent feature Cicada opposite Cobie Smulders. He’s repped by Corner Booth Entertainment and DDO Artists Agency.