‘NCIS: Hawaii’ Commences Production In Oahu, Stars Partake In Traditional Hawaiian Blessing

The stars and creative team of NCIS: Hawaii have touched down in Oahu.

CBS revealed on Thursday that the latest NCIS spinoff has started production on the Hawaiian island and kicked off the first days with a traditional Hawaiian blessing to pay respect to its host Hawaiian culture. The traditional ceremony took place on Wednesday, June 16.

Stars Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson, as well as the producers and the NCIS: Hawaii, participated in the ceremony officiated by Kahu Ramsay Taum. The Wednesday event also included traditional royal maile leis, the Oli Aloha chant and the Pule Ho’oku’u prayer.

Created/executive produced by NCIS: New Orleans executive producers/showrunner Christopher Silber and Jan Nash as well as SEAL Team writer-producer Matt Bosack, NCIS: Hawai’i is set in the Aloha State. It follows Jane Tennant (Lachey), the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, and her team as they balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island state itself.

Other Hawaii-based shows, including Hawaii Five-0 have also commenced their production on the islands with similar ceremonies.

NCIS: Hawai’i will debut in the fall, airing Monday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.