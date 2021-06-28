NCAA Division 1 Council Sets Stage For Student Athletes To Make Money Off Likeness

The NCAA on Monday set the stage for student athletes to be able to make money off their own names, images and likenesses. A recommendation was handed down by the the Division I Council and will be addressed at the Division I Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday.

The organization’s hand has been forced by laws passed in 20 states enabling athletes to control their own names, images and likenesses. On July 1, laws in seven of those states go into effect: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. Another state, Arizona, has a law going into effect July 23, while a further 12 states, such as California, have enacted laws that take effect at later dates.

While the new stance impacts all sports, the big TV money is in football and men’s basketball. Big-name D1 football schools include Ohio State, Stanford, Georgia, USC, UCLA, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Cal, Notre Dame, Washington, Penn State, Iowa and BYU.

Related Story Roku Says Streaming Of NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Nearly Doubled From 2019 Levels

Monday’s recommendation, however, is not for permanent change. It suggests that the Division I Board of Directors adopt an “interim policy” that would suspend amateurism rules. The policy is a placeholder until federal legislation or new NCAA rules governing this sphere are adopted.

A statement released by NCAA D1 said the decision would not lift the “commitment to avoid pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school.”

The D1 statement also outlines the following:

College athletes can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities are responsible for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law.

Student-athletes who attend a school in a state without a NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.

College athletes can use a professional services provider for NIL activities.

Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.

Governance committees in Divisions II and III are also expected to vote on the interim policy by Wednesday.