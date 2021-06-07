NBCUniversal Sets 7,000 Hours Of Tokyo Olympics Programming

As clouds of uncertainty continue to loom over next month’s Tokyo Olympics, NBCUniversal has announced it will air a record 7,000 hours of coverage across linear and digital.

The Games were postponed from 2020 to 2021 amid coronavirus concerns around the world. Japan has experienced its highest infection rates of the entire pandemic in recent months, coupled with a low vaccine rate. Those circumstances have prompted calls by health officials for another postponement. The opening ceremony is set for July 23. Foreign spectators have already been banned from attending, and a decision about whether to allow local fans is expected later this month.

As with the Winter Games in PyeongChang in 2018, the NBC broadcast network will be the central hub of NBCU’s coverage. It plans to air 17 straight nights of coverage, totaling 250 hours. Its primetime show will air live across all time zones, with Prime West offering primetime coverage in the Pacific time zone.

Five English-language NBCUniversal cable networks – USA Network, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, and Golf Channel – will present more than 1,300 hours of Tokyo Olympics coverage this summer. NBC Sports Digital will stream more than 5,500 hours of the Tokyo Olympics on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, via authentication. Included in that mix are all 41 sports and 339 medal events on the Tokyo program, plus the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, medal ceremonies, and more.

Telemundo Deportes, the Spanish-language home of the Olympics in the U.S., will present more than 300 hours of programming across Telemundo and Universo.

Peacock has announced four Olympic-themed studio shows. In today’s announcement, NBCU promised more details about the streaming service’s Tokyo plans would be revealed soon. Peacock’s national launch last summer was expected to be timed to the Games.

This will be NBCUniversal’s 11th straight Olympics and ninth consecutive Summer Games, both records for media companies. NBC’s first coverage of an Olympic Games was for the Tokyo Olympics in 1964.

“After a devastating year, the world comes together again, finally, in Tokyo this summer,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production. “We are going to deliver the most comprehensive — and accessible — coverage for any sports event in history. The depth and breadth of our broadcasts will be unprecedented, showcasing once-in-a-generation athletes and storylines that will capture the incredible uniqueness of these Games and our times.”